Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has called for the inclusion of Andre Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso in Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ayew, who is the skipper of the team was omitted from the squad for the international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America.

Wakaso has been out of the team since the poor performance of the team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

In the friendlies staged in America, the Black Stars conceded six goals and failed to score a goal in any of the games.

According to Taylor, Hughton should not make the mistake of leaving out Ayew from the squad again while Wakaso’s return is urgent.

“Andre Ayew should always be part of the Black Stars whether he has a club or not and we need Wakaso back in the team urgently,” Taylor told Angel TV.

Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico before suffering a 4-0 defeat against the US Men’s national team.

The Black Stars will return to action next month in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they face Madagascar and Comoros.

Ghana have also been drawn in Group B of the AFCON 2023 alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

READ ALSO