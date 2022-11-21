Since the release of the undercover investigation documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, many have questioned why the undercover investigative journalist will entice his culprits with money and persuade them to accept the money as a gift.

This modus operandi by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been described by many as entrapment but the celebrated undercover journalist has been explaining why he exposed Charles Adu Boahen in his latest undercover investigative documentary dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’.

According to him, his Tiger Eye P.I. decided to investigate people like Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, who have the power of the state to make deals that are attractive to investors.

He said in an article published on Monday, November 14, 2022, that corruption has been a major factor that is killing investor confidence in the country, therefore, it is appropriate to go undercover and expose all those making Ghana unpopular to investors and also expose those who have decided to cut deals at the expense of the state.

“Tiger Eye investigates the highs and the mighties. This time, our cameras infiltrated the impermeable underworld of the handlers whose seals make the deals that make Ghana attractive for investors or not.

“Many reports have cited corruption as the number one killer of investor confidence in Ghana. The banking sector crisis further exacerbated the already fragile situation of investor confidence.

“Who are those making Ghana unattractive for investment? What’s their modus operandi? Where do they operate from? Tiger Eye penetrates and exposes the handlers who cut deals at the expense of the state,” Anas Aremeyaw Anas explained in a post on his Facebook timeline.

