Techiman-based Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 on penalties to win a second successive Women’s Premier League title.

The two giants clashed in the final of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League at Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex Friday evening.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the top spot in the Northern zone while Hasaacas Ladies snatched the slot from Faith Ladies in the Southern zone.

The first half of the game ended goalless as both sides failed to take their chances. But Hasaacas Ladies took control of the opening minutes of the second half as they piled pressure in search of their opponent.

Doris Boaduwaa latched onto a well-executed corner kick for the opening goal on the hour mark.

Hasaacas Ladies maintained their lead until the 83rd minute when Ampem Darkoa’s Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah took advantage of a mistake from Hasaacas Ladies captain Linda Eshun and fired past goalkeeper Grace Banwa for the equalizer.

The late equalizer sent the game into extra time. The winner was later decided on penalty shootouts after both sides failed to score in either half of extra time.

Serwaa Amponsah proved to be the hero for Ampem Darkoa, scoring a crucial penalty after Success Ameyaa missed Hasaacas Ladies’ third kick.

That proved to be the decisive moment, as Ampem Darkoa emerged champions for the second time on the spin.