The Amenfi West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Western Region, Lord Nana Tandoh, has led a taskforce to raid dozens of structures believed to be brothels used for prostitution at Asankragwa.

The structures are also alleged to be a haven for criminals who attack and terrorise innocent visitors.

Speaking in an interview, the MCE indicated that most of the prostitutes occupying the brothels are foreigners, mainly from Nigeria.

“Most of them are Nigerians. Unfortunately, when we got to the place, they had run out so we could not arrest anyone. We destroyed some of the structures and have given about six landlords two weeks ultimatum to ensure their property are not used for such illegal activities again else we will destroy all of them,” he told Connect FM.

Some items retrieved from the demolished brothels included herbal concoctions sealed in containers, condoms, amulets, and many others.

According to the MCE, their activities pose a serious security threat in the area.

“We have reports that teenagers who go into mining come back to patronise these prostitutes. They harbour criminals who attack unsuspecting individuals and the sad aspect is that they operate in the middle of the town with impunity and that is causing a lot of nuisance,” he added.

The MCE added that travel restrictions cannot be imposed on residents from other ECOWAS countries “but those who are into illegal businesses will not be entertained. We will not end this exercise here. We will work hard to ensure that these commercial sex workers are wiped out,” he added.