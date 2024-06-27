In the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa, the third accused person, has refuted allegations that he approached Big Sea for the purchase of ambulances after receiving parliamentary approval.

Mr Jakpa clarified that, Big Sea had already been known to the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance prior to the approval.

During cross-examination by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Mr Jakpa contested the assertion, labeling it as entirely false.

He pointed out that, the agency agreement between Big Sea and Jakpa@business Limited was established on May 24, 2011, whereas parliamentary approval for the ambulance procurement occurred on November 1, 2012, more than a year later.

Mr Jakpa vehemently denied any wrongdoing in his dealings with Big Sea post-parliamentary approval, asserting that the timeline presented by the AG inaccurately portrayed his actions.

The defense’s argument hinges on the sequence of events and the nature of pre-existing relationships between the involved parties.