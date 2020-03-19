An unidentified South African man is being held in high esteem after coming up with a creative hand-washing technique to combat spread of coronavirus.

He transformed a rusty metallic drum into an appealing washing sink for passengers at a taxi rank in one of the suburbs.

The sink was crafted with artificial grass, to beautify the creativity and advocate for the adoption of proper handwashing techniques.

Some South Africans are impressed with the brainy work of the artist, as they call on the government to support his innovation.

With 116 cases yet no death recorded, South Africans have become vigilant as they ban schools, travels and gatherings exceeding 100 persons.

Another way to keep citizens clean and defeat Corona Virus at the taxi rank pic.twitter.com/4bfrkifRRr — ETASA (@Munyai_R_Gundo) March 18, 2020

Lalela this could be a solution even after corona 👏🏽👍🏽 — BlackGirlMagic (@Lwaznax) March 18, 2020

Brilliant innovation such can be also implemented in our local clinics since their toilets are un hygienic #COVID19SouthAfrica — Shoman Lucky (@LuckyShoman) March 18, 2020

I pray the government interests in your plan n put this everywhere — Department of MEMEs 🗿🇿🇦 (@RealKingDennyX) March 18, 2020