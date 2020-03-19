An unidentified South African man is being held in high esteem after coming up with a creative hand-washing technique to combat spread of coronavirus.
He transformed a rusty metallic drum into an appealing washing sink for passengers at a taxi rank in one of the suburbs.
The sink was crafted with artificial grass, to beautify the creativity and advocate for the adoption of proper handwashing techniques.
Some South Africans are impressed with the brainy work of the artist, as they call on the government to support his innovation.
With 116 cases yet no death recorded, South Africans have become vigilant as they ban schools, travels and gatherings exceeding 100 persons.