The Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s (AMA) Public Health Inspectors on Wednesday closed down public urinals at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange-Kaneshie-Ordorkor lorry park in Accra, for the insanitary conditions around the place.

The Metro Health Inspectors, under the Joycleanghana Campaign, had gone to the lorry station to educate drivers and passengers on how to maintain sound sanitation practices.

However, during their inspection, they discovered that the public urinal in the yard, produced an offensive odour while a nearby garage was full of smelly refuse.

According to the Ghana Road Transport Union officials in charge of the station, water taps in the area had ceased flowing, thus affecting the smooth running of the urinals.

Below are photos from the scene: