Reggae legend Alpha Blondy has finally released visuals of his Love Power song featuring Ghana’s music star, Stonebwoy.

The song is a second single off his forthcoming album dubbed Eternity, which is scheduled to be out on May 6.

The visuals showcase the natural landscape of Côte d’Ivoire whereas the lyrics of the song preach against greedy love for power among some nations and leaders in Africa.

The duo highlighted the basic importance of love – throwing lights on the gestures that would project peace in Africa irrespective of tribe and colour, among other elements that are likely to cause divisiveness.

Fans have since anticipated for the song after a footage of Stonebwoy and the Jerusalem hitmaker shooting the music video popped up earlier in March.

