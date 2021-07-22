Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is elated at the appointment of COP George Dampare as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Jacobs said the decision by President Akufo-Addo was apt, adding that he was certain the choice will be accepted by the Police administration.

COP Dampare takes over from James Oppong-Boanuh, a lawyer and police officer, who was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in October 2019.

Until his appointment, he was the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Service.

COP Dampare’s appointment has been applauded by many, especially the political class who described him as a “professional policeman”.

In support, Allotey Jacobs who claims to know COP Dampare for years said he is now a happy man.

“I have known Dampare for years and the word ‘good’ can be ascribed to him,” he said while reacting to his appointment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Allotey Jacobs advised COP Dampare to focus on fighting crime in the country to protect lives and properties.

“The police is a hard organization but we hope he can make a change to reflect on our social lives,” he added.

Play the attached audio for more.