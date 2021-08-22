Dele Alli’s penalty secured all three points for Tottenham in a 1-0 win against a dominant Wolves side, as Harry Kane returns to the squad.

Wolves looked electric from the off with Adama Traore tormenting Japhet Tanganga down the left, and pressing the Spurs defence with numbers high up the pitch.

But it was the visitors who struck against the run of play as Sergio Reguilon played in Alli who looked to round Jose Sa only to be brought down by the Wolves goalkeeper.

Alli dusted himself down and dispatched the penalty to put Spurs ahead and give Nuno Espírito Santo the lead against his old side, but Wolves were back on the front foot and relentless in their pursuit of an equaliser.

Traore, Raul Jimenez and Joao Moutinho each went close, and looked weary at the half-time whistle after 45 minutes of Wolves dominance despite their lead.

Wolves continued their assault in the second half and came desperately close when Traore was played through on goal only to have his effort blocked by the outstretched leg of Hugo Lloris.

And Lloris was called into action again to block efforts from Jimenez and Traore as an equaliser loomed large but never came.

Kane was welcomed to the pitch with cheers from the away fans matched only by the jeering chants of the home support.

Spurs fans left the happier side as, despite Wolves’ superiority, they left with all three points and maintain their good start to the season.