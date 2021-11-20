Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has recounted how his younger brother, Sani Dangote, died.

The deceased, who was the Vice President of Dangote Groups, died in the United States on Sunday, November 14 after battling cancer.

While receiving the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Kano residence on November 19, Dangote said he, their mother, and Sani’s children were by his bed when he died.

According to the businessman, it was more painful for them when the doctors told them his brother had about one hour more before his death.

“It was painful because he died in front of me, our mother and children,” he said

He said he was personally broken seeing his brother’s life leaving his body through the machines in the hospital.

“The visit will help us to reduce the pain especially for myself because we grew together. It was painful when they tell us he was going to die in few hours and we had to watch him take his last breath,” he said.

Late Sani Dangote was buried on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.