The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kojo Kyerematen, has commiserated with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following the death of his mother.

The death of Hajia Maraima Bawumia was announced by the Vice President in a statement earlier this morning.

Reacting to the news of her death, Mr Kyerematen said he was shocked and saddened to hear the news.

“I have learnt with shock and sadness the passing into eternity of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of H.E. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic,” he stated in a Facebook post.

Mr Kyerematen, in the post, extended his sympathies to the Vice President, his wife and the family for their loss.

“My wife, Patricia and l extend our deep sympathies to Dr Bawumia, his wife Samira, and the rest of the family. May Hajia Mariama’s soul rest in the peace of Allah,” he added.