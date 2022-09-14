Trades and Industry Minister has extended his commiserations to the Royal Family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Kyerematen said the late Head of the Commonwealth of Nations discharged her duties remarkably.

He made this known after he signed the book of condolence on Wednesday, September 14, at the British High Commission in Ghana.

Alan Kyerematen signs book of condolence

According to him, her works will be remembered by all.

“I was at the British High Commission this morning to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory.

“The Queen remains an icon of inspirational and dedicated leadership whose 70-year reign of dignity and remarkable devotion will be immortalised in history,” he said in a tweet.

About her death

She died peacefully on Thursday, September 8, at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

His Majesty King Charles III described the Queen’s death as a moment of “greatest sadness” for him and members of the Royal Family.

A statement issued from Buckingham Palace shortly after her death read, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will deeply be felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”