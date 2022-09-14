Former Manchester United defender, Patrice Evra, has visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The France legend arrived in the West African country on Monday to promote his new book ‘I Love This Game’.

As part of his four-day stay in the country, the 41-year-old has visited the first gentleman of the land.

Joining him at the Jubilee House was a television personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Evra was massively welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport following his arrival.

Following his arrival, he revealed that he has heard so much about the popular Ghana Jollof and couldn’t wait to finally taste it.

“It’s crazy. I didn’t expect this kind of warm reception from all the Ghanaian people,” an excited Evra said.

“It’s my first time in Ghana and I’ll remember that all my life. I love this game. I already feel the love. I’ve been to Nigeria and Senegal and I can tell you this is the best welcome. The next thing to try is the Ghana jollof.”

He is expected to visit Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal before he flies back to Europe.

The left-back won 14 titles with Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he also scooped five titles.