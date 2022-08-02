The Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has commended the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the party which fell on July 28, 2022.

The theme for the anniversary was ‘NPP@30: Our Shared Tradition, Holding and Working Together a Stable and Prosperous Nation.’

In a statement issued in Accra on Sunday July 31 to mark the occasion, the leading member of the NPP saluted, “ the gallant men, women, youth, students and all Patriots who have worked assiduously over the years to serve our country Ghana and the world through the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bring sustainable development to our country Ghana.”

Mr Kyerematen noted that, “the journey of 30 years has been possible because of the hard work of every member of the party. On this occasion, we applaud the entire membership of the party for what we have achieved together.”

He acknowledged the courageous men and women who stood their ground, despite the challenges they faced, and worked tirelessly to bring the NPP to where it is today. “Some lost their lives in the service of the party, and others lost their businesses or had to flee into exile. I however note with pride that, whatever members of the party suffered, was all for the good of this great nation and party,” Mr Kyerematen stated.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful called on members of the party to, “ join the leadership of the party to celebrate our heroes/heroines loudly and silently, pray for the good Lord to grant rest to those who lost their lives serving the party, comfort their families, restore hope to the hopeless and bring alive the spirit of unity of purpose that has brought us this far.”

The statement revealed that as a member of the NPP, Mr Kyerematen has, “served in various capacities starting as a member of the National Executive Committee for over a decade, thereafter being a member of the Manifesto Committee over the years, founded and successfully chaired the NPP Young Executive Forum (YEF), a powerful arm of the party in our run-up to the success of our Party.”

He used the occasion to appreciate the work of those who continue to sacrifice their resources and energy to help the forward march of the party.

“In line with the theme of our anniversary; “Our Shared Tradition, Holding and Working Together a Stable and Prosperous Nation”, I urge us to use the celebration to cement the unity of the party to lead us into victory upon victories to serve Ghana our motherland.

“Let us all rally behind our competent party executives and protect our collective unity like the way the elephant, our winning symbol care for and nurtures its young ones. No matter how big a position we hold, no matter how big we feel in ourselves, UNITY for VICTORY and DEVELOPMENT should forever remain our guide and must not be compromised. We should always be guided by the edict that ‘no one is more important than the NPP’, for in unity lies strength,” the statement concluded.