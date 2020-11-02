A businessman who lost about GH¢250,000 in the infamous Alabar Daylight robbery at the split of a second has given a detailed account of what happened to him.

The money according to him, was concealed in a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag ready to be transported to the bank for lodging when the robbers burst into the shop demanding for the cash or he loses his life.

Some Traders at the Alabar Market where there was daylight robbery last Friday say the robbers made away with over GH¢400,000.

The armed robbers are said to have however taken the chunk businessman who had gone to take money from the bank.

The trader who spoke on condition of strict anonymity said: “I was in my office when the robbers came with guns demanding for money, they told me they will shoot if I fail to give them all my sales…we had already prepared about 250,000 Ghana cedis for the bank when they arrived with guns and made away with it”.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police have started investigations into the matter and has since arrested 3 suspects namely Hamza Nuhu, 22, who was shot in the right thigh by police during the pursuit and currently on admission at KATH under police guard.

The others are Salifu Iddrisu, 18 and Ali Razak also 18 who are currently on detention and assisting the Police in their investigation.