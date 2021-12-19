The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako, has praised the Akufo-Addo administration is demonstrating exceptional leadership skills in handling the state’s affairs despite the ravaging effects of Covid-19.

For Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, President Akufo-Addo and his appointees through their unique governance have made Ghana better than developed countries including the United Kingdom and the United State of America.

Delivering an address at the 2021 NPP Conference on Sunday, Chairman Wontumi said that Ghanaians are reaping the fruits of the good policies of the incumbent government.

“Now I can say that Ghana is better than the United Kingdom and the United States because of the good policies our president and government is giving to Ghanaians,” he stressed.

Chairman Wontumi, however, attributed the current sufferings of a section of Ghanaians to the advent of coronavirus.

He lamented that travel restriction has made it difficult for traders to freely go about their business.

“We all know about Covid-19. Prior to Covid-19, you could travel to developed countries for holidays but now travelling has become a prison. If you go to China, they will keep you in a hotel for one month.

“If you go to the UK, they will keep you in a hotel for 10 days. America is the same. So if people are complaining, it’s because traders cannot travel. Because once they travel, they have to use their money on a hotel,” he stated.

While acknowledging these setbacks, Chairman Wontumi was optimistic that the NPP will ‘Break the 8’.

He, therefore, cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they cannot stop the ruling party from achieving that aim.

“I want to tell the NDC that, you denied us in 2009 but you can’t deny us from winning the 2024 elections. It is a movement. Winning 2024, 2028 and 2032 is a movement,” he said.