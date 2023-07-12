

Aspiring flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, Dr Konadu Apraku, says he feels slighted by his party’s failure to grant him a ministerial appointment in the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, following his years of service and commitment towards the electoral success of President Nana Akufo-Addo, he had expected that his sacrifices would have been appropriately rewarded.

However, following the election of President Akufo-Addo, any semblance of reward was denied him, hence his decision to take a job at the ECOWAS secretariat.

“I was the campaign manager of President Akufo-Addo in 2008, 2012 I was in charge of security and the last one that I did not have any position I worked very hard with him, I went everywhere that I could go. But I was not offered any position,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express.

He noted that his background in Finance and Economics makes him a suitable candidate for ministerial positions in the Trade and Finance Ministries.

He noted that while he had already been a Trade Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor government, he would have much preferred to be appointed Finance Minister in the Akufo-Addo government.

“Obviously if it was offered to me, yes, I would have accepted it. I mean if one that I wanted was offered to me …Well, my background is in finance, economics, so any of those finance related …I have been a trade minister before, I have been a Member of Parliament before. I would not have preferred a trade minister because I’ve been a trade minister,” he said.

Dr Apraku, who is currently the ECOWAS Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research, noted that while he is hoping to make a difference with his current position at the ECOWAS, it had never been his first choice.

He said he would have much preferred using his skills in service of Ghana.

“So I had to find a job. So I don’t understand. It’s not a betrayal if anything at all it should be the reverse. Well, they did not find a use for me. A use for me that was appropriately packaged,” he said.