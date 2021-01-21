Akufo-Addo’s 2nd tenure ministerial nominations: Biggest movements

A few ministers who served in President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo’s first term of office should probably be smiling by now as they have either received promotions or moved to juicier ministries.

The president released the names of persons he has nominated for various ministries with many big names in his last administration being excluded.

Luck has, however, smiled on the likes Dan Botwe, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Mavis Hawa Koomson, John Peter Amewu, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, Henry Quartey and Yaw Adu Twum.

Dan Botwe who served as Regional Reorganization and Development has been nominated to serve as Local Government minister while Matthew Opoku Prempeh who served as Education minister has been designated for the Ministry of Energy.

Dr Yaw Adu Twum who served as Deputy Minister to Mathew Opoku Prempeh has now been designated for the substantive ministerial job in the education ministry while Mavis Hawa Koomson who was Special Developments Initiatives Ministry has now been designated for the Fisheries Ministry.

John Peter Amewu who served as Minister of Energy will now be Railway Development minister should he receive the approval of parliament.

Ibrahim Awal Mohammed who headed the Business Development Ministry has been designated for the Ministry of Tourism while Henry Quartey who was Deputy Interior minister will now serve as Greater Accra Regional Minister if he’s approved by the people’s representative.