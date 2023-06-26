Ahead of the upcoming by-election in Assin North, President Akufo-Addo has emphasized the importance of careful consideration when casting their votes.

He specifically cautioned against supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, citing concerns about his ability to fulfill the responsibilities of a Member of Parliament (MP).

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that Quayson’s ongoing criminal trial could potentially lead to his imprisonment, leaving the Constituency without adequate representation.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s final rally, the President urged voters to endorse Charles Opoku, the NPP’s candidate, emphasizing the significance of this election for both the constituency and the nation as a whole.

“We must refrain from supporting or voting for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may ultimately result in their imprisonment,” President Akufo-Addo asserted. “We need someone who can actively contribute and work in your best interests. Quayson claims that even from prison, people will vote for him. But how can he effectively fulfill his duties from behind bars? We elect individuals to Parliament to work on our behalf, so let us vote for someone who can truly improve our lives.”

In response to allegations suggesting his involvement in Quayson’s prosecution, President Akufo-Addo firmly denied any interference in the judiciary’s operations throughout his tenure as President.

He clarified that the by-election in Assin North became necessary after parliament informed the Electoral Commission of the vacant seat.

This decision followed a Supreme Court ruling that deemed the Electoral Commission’s allowance of Quayson’s participation in the 2020 parliamentary election, without evidence of renouncing his Canadian citizenship, as unconstitutional.

The apex court further directed parliament to remove James Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records as an MP, declaring his election null and void. Moreover, his swearing-in was deemed unconstitutional and of no effect.