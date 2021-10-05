President Nana Akufo-Addo will from today, October 5, 2021, begin a two-day tour in the Eastern Region.

This follows his tour in the Ashanti Region which, among other things, saw the cutting of the sod for the construction of a 100-bed Trauma Hospital for the Obuasi Municipality.

The President will be in his home region till October 7, 2021, and is expected to tour some sites of ongoing government projects and commission completed ones.

He also interacts with the chiefs and people of the area.

After the Eastern Region, he will be left with the Greater Accra and Central Regions to tour following his second term.