President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to present the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

This sessional address, which is pursuant to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, was postponed because the President was unable to deliver it on March 3.

The postponement led to criticisms from members of the Minority Caucus who said the delay has stalled stakeholder engagements on some key bills, including the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Director of Public Affairs for Parliament, Kate Addo, announced that the President is expected to attend upon the House on Wednesday to deliver the Address.

She noted that the exercise is in fulfilment of a constitutional provision in Article 67 which provides that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament, a message on the State of the Nation.”

“The event will be held at the Chamber of Parliament at 10:00 am prompt,” the statement said.

The address will help set out the government’s policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead.

President Akufo-Addo will also get the opportunity to highlight the achievements of his government, challenges faced and also outline developmental measures for the next financial year.

