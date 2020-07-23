Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that President Nana Akufo-Addo, in the coming weeks, will launch a development programme aimed at revitalising the Ghanaian economy.

The development programme tagged ‘The Ghana Coronavirus Alleviation and Revitalisation of Businesses Programme’, according to the Finance Minister, is expected to last for three and half years.

The Finance Minister made the announcement while presenting the 2020 Mid-Year Budget review in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2020.