President Nana Akufo-Addo says his vision for the Ghana Armed Forces revolves around creating a soldier who is well fed, clothed and not easily disturbed by petty and unnecessary inconveniences.

To achieve that he indicated his government is retooling the Ghana Army with the requisite tools and equipment that meet international standard and capable of confronting emerging threats.

Swearing in the newly constituted council of the Ghana Armed Forces, the President alluded to the terrorist threat posed by the Jihadist group on the continent and assured government is resourcing the Ghana Armed Forces to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

The 10-member council is chaired by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The council is to advice the president on budget, training promotion above the rank of colonel and other related issues.

Dr Bawumia pledged the support of the Council to meet the demands of the President.

