The Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, has revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo has refunded an amount of GH¢238,000 to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The money represents the salary increment paid to him as a result of the recommendations by the Presidential Emoluments Committee chaired by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa- Baidu.

Speaking to the media, Mr Arhin said, “the President had made it clear on May Day, even before the recommendations from the [emolument] committee, that he, the Vice President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers of state were not going to take any salary increment. He has refunded his, close to the tune of GH¢238,000.”

Mr Arhin added that other officeholders including, some staff members at the Jubilee House have also been directed by the Chief of Staff to do the same.

“With respect to the others, Deputy Ministers, Ministers and also the Vice President as well, all of those refunds will be made. The President made his on the second of this month that is last week Thursday and other appointees will also follow suit,” he said.

This comes months after First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo declined the offer to be paid allowances, following recommendations by the Prof Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu-led Presidential Committee on Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders.

According to a July 12 statement, she also “decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January, 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84.”

In June, 2020, the Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu Emoluments Committee recommended to Parliament that the President’s salary be increased from GH₵29,899 to GH₵47,277, as well as increase the salaries for Members of Parliament and Ministers, among other Article 71 Officeholders.

Article 71 Office holders include the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court.

The rest are Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, political appointees, and public servants with salaries charged to the Consolidated Fund but enjoying special constitutional privileges.