President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme Ghana has opted for will boost investor confidence in the country.

He has explained that the programme will also help revamp the economy which is now dwindling.

The President said this when students from Harvard University Business School, USA who have chosen Ghana as their focal point of study for their MBA degrees, called on him at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

He indicated the IMF negotiations are going well and the government is working towards wrapping up a deal by the end of January or mid-February.

The students are focusing on what impact the world economic and energy crisis as well as the COVID-19 pandemic have had on Ghana and the private sector especially.

They have been in Ghana for two weeks on attachment to 12 companies.

The President who noted that Ghana will continue to forge partnerships with big economies like the USA urged the students to make good use of the facilities they are exposed to at Harvard University and also be multifaceted in order to prosper in their future endeavours.

A Senior Lecturer of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School who was with the students, Prof Hakeem Belo-Osagie explained the visit to the seat of the government is part of an Africa field course which enables students to get first-hand information on Africa and the impact the international community has had on them.