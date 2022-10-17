President Nana Akufo-Addo says he will not reshuffle some of his best-performing Ministers just because their critics believe they have served for too long at their posts.

According to the President, he retained some of the Ministers from his term because they impressed him with their excellent performance and diligence in their sectors.

He argued that claims that he was not reshuffling Ministers because of favouritism were false because he had fired some Ministers in the past.

Stressing that there were many excellent Ministers in government, President Akufo-Addo said five of the Ministers he had confidence in were; the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Trade And Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta; Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah; and the Minister of Food And Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

He said by virtue of the performance of the five in his government, he did not have the basis to sack them.

The President was speaking during a radio interview with OTEC FM on Monday (October 17, 2022) in Kumasi as part of his Ashanti Regional working tour.

“Reshuffle, reshuffle, what is it? Is it that they (Ministers) are not performing or the output is not good enough, what is it that… Or is it that some people are looking to replace them or what, I don’t understand,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He said he was aware of the fact that as President if members of his team were not performing, he would be held ultimately responsible by the electorate.

“We are together as a team, those who can pull up their laces and contribute to the effort of the team, those people I have confidence in them,” he stressed.