President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday launched a GH¢6.1 Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund at the Police Hospital, Accra.

The fund is aimed at providing immediate financial assistance for the medical treatment of police officers, who get injured in the line of duty.

Three officers; Chief Inspector Victor Anako, Inspector Theresa Ohene and Corporal Isaac Asuman Opoku are the first beneficiaries of the Fund.

The President at the event presented cheques with amounts covering the cost of medical treatment in Ghana and abroad to the officers.

He assured that all police officers who require medical treatment will receive the best of care, without recourse to the cost of treatment.”

Akufo-Addo also commissioned a Virtual medical centre and a newly built OPD for the Police Hospital.

He noted that the virtual medical centre, which forms part of the digitalisation agenda, will offer officers the opportunity to access medical consultation via video links and get medication prescribed for them.

The OPD, he added, will help ease congestion that hitherto used to bedevil the Police Hospital.

The president noted that the newly commissioned projects are designed to offer Police service personnel the requisite support in their time of need.

“Constructed with an equally modest sum of GHc 50,000 the Virtual medical centre which is an end to end video medical management system will allow patients no matter where they are located in the country to undertake Virtual consultation with healthcare professionals at this [Police] hospital,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He explained the facility is the third such facility belonging to the Police Service that he commissioned today.

The first is the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) Headquarters at Nima, and the second, the DOVVSU One Stop Centre Building.

President Akufo-Addo, made what he says, is a modest contribution of GHc 100,000 to the Police fund.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on his part registered the appreciation of the Police service to government for all of her efforts aimed at retooling security agencies, particularly, the Police, to enable them carry out their duty of protecting life and property.

“You have demonstrated immeasurable and historic commitment to the Police service over the years and we must say we are very grateful.

“Indeed, history will be very kind to you [President Akufo-Addo] when tomorrow comes,” he lauded.

The IGP noted that with the commissioning of a new OPD the emergency department will be decoupled from the OPD and same is certainly going to improve service delivery at the Police hospital.

The three initial beneficiaries according to the IGP have waited for between 15 years and a year to receive the support.