The New Patriotic Party (NPP) wing in the Effiduase/Asokore constituency has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for rescinding his decision to sack the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Sekyere East District, Mary Boatemaa Marfo.

This comes barely a week after she was sacked over leaked audio verbally abusing a chief in the area and speaking against the nomination of Kwame Adom-Appiah, the party’s candidate.

In the said audio, the DCE is heard going against the President’s directive of campaigning against the NPP Member of Parliament and insulting a chief.

A statement, signed by the constituency Chairman, Osei Adiyiah, described President Akufo-Addo as a “listening leader” for his swift response.

“The constituency executives of NPP cannot thank the listening President enough for coming to the aid of the constituency in such crucial moment in our quest to fulfilling our promises to him on the agenda 90/90 movement,” the statement said.

Read the full statement below: