Yaw Buaben Asamoa, spokesperson for aspiring flagbearer, Alan Kyerematen, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has endorsed the candidature of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP) indicated that the team is unperturbed about the results from the Special Electoral College stating that the grassroots will elect Mr Kyerematen as flagbearer on November 4.

“Nana Addo endorsed Bawumia a long time ago and everyone knows it. We all know he’s supporting him. He is the establishment candidate,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

To him, the consistent vote depreciation for Mr Kyerematen is an attempt by the party’s leadership to deny the latter of the presidential slot.

President Akufo-Addo after casting his vote on Saturday’s polls reiterated that he has not endorsed any aspirant.

He only urged delegates to elect a flagbearer who can help the party break the eight and get Ghana back on track.

