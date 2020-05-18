Ranking Member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has chastised President Nana Akufo-Addo for almost doubling Ghana’s public debt stock.

The Deputy Finance Minister, speaking on the matter, chided President Akufo-Addo for his vociferous public debt politics while in opposition, but has added some GH¢ 116 billion to the nation’s debt stock in just three years and some few months.

He further said President Akufo-Addo’s debt accumulation was akin to Ghana’s debt accumulation since independence.

It is intriguing to observe that Ghana’s total debt stock as of March 2020 stands at GH¢236.1 billion. The BoG’s summary of Economic and Financial data reveals that Ghana’s debt increased from GH¢ 120.3 billion as at December 2016 to GH¢ 236.1 billion by March 31, 2020, he said.

President Akufo-Addo has added GH¢ 116 billion to Ghana’s debt stock in just three years and some few months. Indeed we have to #KickNanaOut, he added.

The total debt stock, when shared among Ghana’s 30 million population, will result in each Ghanaian owing GH¢ 7,836.00.