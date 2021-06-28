President Nana Akufo-Addo and his household have been counted as the 2021 Population and Housing Census officially begins today, June 28, 2021.

The Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim, led officials of the Ghana Statistical Service, to the Villa of Jubilee House to enumerate the family.

The census officials at the Jubilee House with Mr and Mrs Akufo-Addo.

The President, after being counted, described the process as simple and straightforward.

He further assured Ghanaians of the confidentiality of the data to be taken by the enumerators, urging all to cooperate with them to make the exercise a success.

President Akufo-Addo.

“I want to reiterate the message I delivered a month ago, and, once again, plead with everyone to co-operate with the enumerators, and provide them the needed information.

“The census is an inclusive, non-discriminatory, nonpartisan, national activity, and each of us has a civic duty to participate in the exercise,” he urged.