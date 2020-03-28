President Akufo-Addo has donated his three months’ salary as seed money to a yet-to-be-established fund to help in the fight against coronavirus in Ghana.

The president announced this when he addressed the nation Friday night to give an update on measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus.

I am announcing tonight the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund, to be managed by an independent board of trustees, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

I have directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay my next three months’ salary, that is April, May and June, into this Fund, he said.

ALSO READ

The President said the move would support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat coronavirus in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the president announced a two-week partial lock down in Ghana which will take effective from 1:00 am on Monday, March 30, 2020.