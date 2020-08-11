President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, cut the sod for the construction of new projects in Accra.

They include the 400-bed Maternity and Gynaecological Centre and the construction of a 101-bed Urology and Nephrology for the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

President Akufo-Addo at Korle-Bu.

The two projects, expected to be constructed at a cost of 145.2 million euros 38 million euros respectively, will be handled by Messrs HEBEDI JV and Engineering GmbH.

Invited Guests and health workers at the ceremony.

The President again went to Labadi to cut the sod for the commencement of work for the redevelopment of the La General Hospital also at a cost of 68 million euros.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the ceremony, was optimist the completion of the two projects will drastically reduce maternal and neo-natal related deaths in Ghana.