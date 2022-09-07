President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Liz Truss.

The President’s well wishes come a day after Liz Truss’ election.

In a tweet on Tuesday, September 6, President Akufo-Addo said he looks forward to a good relationship.

“I send her best wishes for the success of her tenure in office, and I look forward to working with her to deepen the ties of friendship and the bonds of cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom. I wish her God’s blessings.”

I congratulate warmly Rt. Hon. Lizz Truss (@trussliz) on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party and as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. 1/5 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 6, 2022

President Akufo-Addo also commended Liz Truss for her earlier role in assisting Ghana to sign a trade deal with the UK.

“For us, in Ghana, we recall the constructive, instrumental role she played, as Trade Secretary, in the signing of a £1.2bn trade deal between Ghana and the UK last year, which has reinforced the strength of the relations between our two countries.

Liz Truss won the Conservative Party leadership race on Tuesday.

She won a contest with Rishi Sunak with over 80,000 votes.