President Akufo-Addo sent his best wishes to National Chief Iman, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on his 103rd birthday on Saturday.

The President on his Facebook page blessed the Chief Imam with long life, strength, good health and wisdom.

“Happy 103rd Birthday to the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. May the Almighty Allah continue to bless him with long life, strength, good health and wisdom,” he said.

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia also took to Facebook to wish the Mallam as he affectionately called him a happy birthday and thanked “Allah for the life of this great man, who continues to inspire millions.”

He said the Chief Imam “has been a driving force for religious harmony and peace in Ghana.”

He also described him as “an epitome of Allah’s amazing Grace.”

“Happy 103rd birthday to my father, the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

“Mallam, as he is affectionately referred to, is an epitome of Allah’s amazing Grace, and we thank Allah for the life of this great man, who continues to inspire millions.

He has been a driving force for religious harmony and peace in Ghana. May the Almighty Allah continue to grant him good health and long life. Happy Birthday Mallam!”.

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia also wished the Chief Imam a happy birthday ans prayed for Allah’s continuous protection for him.