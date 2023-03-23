As Muslims worldwide begin their 30-day fast, actress Akuapem Poloo has announced she is joining the Islamic community to observe the ritual.

The fast falls exactly on the 7th month she joined the religion, hence she is positive it is a sign to uphold the doctrines she is gradually learning.

She urged her fellow Muslims to do whatever they can in observance of Ramadan which is an auspicious event on the ninth and holy month of the Islamic calendar.

“May the good Allah bless us with goodness and answer our prayers. Please don’t forget to fast. I am fasting and this is my first time,” she said.

According to her, she is enjoying the process and everything that comes with it, adding that she will join her Muslim sisters for special prayers in the central mosque tomorrow.

She urged her fellow Muslims to be responsible and encourage each other as well as practice alms giving in this auspicious time.

“May we be blessed by His love and be guided by Him in all that we do,” she ended her Ramadan Kareem.

Video below: