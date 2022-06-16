Controversial actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has dispelled rumours of being pregnant following a viral photo that captured her with a big stomach.

The actress has been captured with a big protruding stomach while she posed for a photo shoot with two ladies.

She was spotted in a prayer mood clad in a pink bodycon jumpsuit which gave way to her stomach which sparked rumours she may be heavy.

However, reacting to the viral photo in an Instagram post, she said she will be happy to be pregnant but that is not the reality.

She indicated she ate banku and okro ahead of the shoot which gave that impression.

She wrote: “So someone pulled my attention on a news going around that I’m pregnant eeeii 😂😂😂 in this picture I finished Banku with okro oo before doing the shoot please I’m not pregnant wai I wish tho and I receive it but at the right time 🙏🙏🙏 God’s own time 🤦‍♀️🤣.”