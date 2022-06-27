Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, is beside herself with joy after musician Becca showed love to her publicly.

During her performance at MzVee’s 1030 album launch, Becca called on Akuapem Poloo to join her on stage.

The two danced their hearts out with some cultural Adowa moves which attracted cheers from the patrons.

Akuapem Poloo has expressed gratitude to Becca for giving her the recognition she deserves and showing her love unlike other celebs who shun her.

She indicated this is the second time Becca has acknowledged her as she prays for God’s blessings on the singer’s life.

Watch video below: