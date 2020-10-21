Coach C.K. Akonnor has informed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) he will need the services of a physical trainer.

Coach Akonnor, who replaced Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal, played his first match this month in FIFA friendly games against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.

Ghana lost 3:0 to Mali but bounced back with an improved performance against Qatar to win 5:1.

Henry Asante Twum, who is the head of Communications for the GFA, in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, reiterated that coach Akonnor has requested for the services of a physical trainer.

According to him, they don’t want assistant coach, David Duncan to be loaded with work.

“Coach C.K. Akonnor has requested for a physical trainer with the expertise to do that job,” he said.

“Assistant coach David Duncan cannot be pressured with that job too,” he added.

He also revealed that talks have commenced over a possible appointment of a second deputy coach.

Following the appointment of coach Akonnor as the head coach of the Black Stars, veteran coach, David Duncan was named as his assistant for the next two years.

According to him, the decision will be defended should the move be materialised.

“We’re in conversation with Bernhard Lippert whether we need a second assistant coach for the Black Stars or not.

“Every action taken will have to be defended,” he added.

Coach Akonnor and his assistant, David Duncan will play their first competitive match against Sudan next month in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers.

The Ghana FA has tasked the coach to end the country’s Afcon trophy drought.