Ghana winger, Samuel Owusu, believes coach C.K. Akonnor has what it takes to end the country’s 38 years Afcon trophy drought.

Ghana has struggled to win the continent’s most prestigious tournament after 1982 despite playing in the 1992, 2010 and 2015 finals.

Coach Akonnor, who took over the team in January, has been tipped to win the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon.

And according to the winger, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak head trainer is the man to guide the Black Stars to the promised land.

Samuel Owusu

“C.K. is a very good coach and so I just want to plead with Ghanaians to give him time to put the team in good shape,” he told the Ghana Football Association website.

“I can assure Ghanaians that with CK, we can bring the AFCON to Ghana because he is a very good coach.

“Even giving new players to prove their quality, I think he is good because I like coaches who give the younger ones a chance to play and express themselves.”

Ghana will face Sudan on November 12 in a 2021 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifier in Cape Coast before flying to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum for the reverse fixture on November 17.