Manchester City won the FA Cup battle with Premier League title rivals Arsenal as Nathan Ake’s goal gave them a narrow fourth-round victory at Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners have established an impressive lead in the league but it was City who shaded a tight contest thanks to Ake’s precise 64th-minute finish after good work from Jack Grealish.

Arsenal had chances of their own, especially in the first half when City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, deputising for Ederson, saved well from Takehiro Tomiyasu and new signing Leandro Trossard.

There was little to choose between the sides and their Premier League battle will come into focus once more when they meet at Emirates Stadium on 15 February.