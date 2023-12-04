Illegal mining kingpin, Aisha Huang has been convicted of mining offences.

The ‘galemsey queen’ was sentenced to jail for 4 and half years in prison. This was revealed by an Accra High Court on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The Chinese national was standing trial for undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

But Aisha Huang insists she has never been involved in illegal mining.

Meanwhile, state prosecutors have vehemently opposed the claim.

Both parties closed their cases back on October 12 and judgment was expected to be delivered today.

In the hearing today, the judge agreed with prosecutors insisting that Aisha abused her hospitality extended to her.

The court also believes that the suspect also abused her repatriation arrangement for returning to Ghana.

