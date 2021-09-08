Aide to Vice President, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia is disappointed at the ‘do or die’ comment made by former President John Mahama.

Dr Gideon Boako has contended that such inflammable comments have the tendency to plunge the country in to chaos.

Mr Mahama’s comment which has caused outraged in the media has been explained as a call on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be vigilant at the polling station to ensure the 2024 election is not rigged.

Civil society organisations and political leaders have called on him to retract and apologise for the comment.

But, John Mahama is standing by his words explaining that the comment is an “idiomatic expression”.

Saddened by the development, Dr Gideon Boako, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said the position by Mr Mahama does not make him an alternative to President Akufo-Addo.

As a leader seeking to lead Ghana in 2024, he said the former President must be seen to be seeking the peace of the country.

“As a political leader, your followers take your words as the gospel truth and may engage in violence so Mahama must apologise,” he advised.

Dr Boako called on John Mahama not to let his quest for power affect the peace and security Ghanaians are enjoying.

Listen to him in the audio below: