The Association of Health Service Administrators in Ghana (AHSAG) has elected Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi as its President.

Rev. Daribi was elected at the recently held 46th Annual General Conference (AGM) of AHSAG held in Accra-Abokobi,

The AGM also saw the reappointment of Dr. Kwasi Addai-Donkoh as the Council Chairman.

Dr. Addai-Donkoh, recognized for his unwavering commitment and longstanding dedication to the Association, will continue in the crucial role.

The newly elected executives entrusted with managing the Association alongside the Council Chairman and President-elect for the next two years are as follows:

Bernard Fiifi Polley: Vice President

Abdul Rashid Mohammed: General Secretary

Agyen Asiedu: Deputy General Secretary

Ernest Xeve: Financial Secretary

Phanuel F. Gedzie: Treasurer

Nancy Waaley: Welfare Officer

Evans Akwasi Appiah: Public Relations Officer

Godswill Domie: National Executive Member

Thomas Chireh Kuusanoo: National Executive Member

Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi, expressing his vision in an interview, emphasized his commitment to transparent leadership, good governance, and sustaining members’ interest in the association.

“As the newly elected President, I will bring transparent leadership, good governance, promote the interest of my members, and continue and finish the unfinished business of the outgoing NEC, widening the revenue net of the association,” he stated.

Currently serving as the General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service, Asante Akyem Area, and the Hospital Administrator for the Presbyterian Hospital, Agogo, Rev. Daribi brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

His professional journey includes leadership positions at various Presbyterian hospitals, showcasing a track record of success and dedication.

Rev. Daribi, a member in good standing of the Institute of Directors Ghana and a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants, Ghana, holds a diverse array of certificates, including a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, a Master’s degree in Health Service Management, MPH, Advanced Professional Certificate in Corporate Governance, and certificates in various disciplines.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Rev. Daribi serves as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Donkorkrom Agricultural Senior High School, his alma mater.

He is married to Mrs. Sandra Ofori-Boateng Daribi, and together they are blessed with three boys and one girl.