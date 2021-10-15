Rev Francis Agyinasare, the second son of Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has waded into the brouhaha surrounding the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) bill.

According to him, homosexuality is a satanic agenda against people and this is the more reason why Ghana should not legalise nor accept the practices of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Homosexuality has its own problems. The laws we have in the country states that unnatural canal knowledge is illegal and so it is good to maintain it that way. The only thing is to enforce the laws,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Speaking on the moral grounds for resisting homosexuality, Rev Agyinasare said it’s an abomination and should not be entertained.

“The Bible tells us that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God and homosexuality is part and that is why we need not allow it because God hates that act,” he said.

Beyond the moral grounds, the renowned man of God’s son, who is a professional doctor, said God’s designs as far as the human body is concerned is against homosexuality.

“When a man and a woman have sexual intercourse, the sperm looks for an egg. Those homosexuals when having sex will only end up destroying their bodies,” he said.

“The structure of the woman’s private part has been designed to receive. The vagina was not made to receive another vagina and so we cannot destroy God’s designs made for us,” he added.

Commenting on the anti-gay bill which is currently before parliament, the man of God said he is in support of the bill and hopes it is passed into law soon.

The whole LGBTQ+ brouhaha has stirred up a debate in the country with traditional rulers, politicians, religious leaders, and the corporate world all expressing disagreement over calls being made by LGBTQ+ activists that their practice should be legalised in the country.