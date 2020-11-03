Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has questioned President Nana Akufo-Addo’s delay in sacking the Finance Minister over his role in the controversial Agyapa deal.

Mr Mahama’s call comes after the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in his Corruption Risk Assessment report on the Agyapa Minerals Royalties Limited agreement revealed some anomalies in the deal.

According to Mr Amidu, there was a reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption activity in the selection process that favours Databank Group, a firm, the Finance Minister Co-founded in 1990.

This, Mr Mahama in his address to the chiefs and people of Teiman in the Adentan constituency on Tuesday, noted, is enough evidence for the President to fire his appointee as he did with the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei on Friday.

“Why hasn’t President Akufo-Addo fired the Finance Minister yet?” he quizzed.

“It is because he is a relative to the President. But when you look at what happened to the PPA boss, immediately CHRAJ gave the President a report, he fired him.

“So what is called justice and equal treatment is non-existent in this government. When the NDC wins power, if someone flouts the law he will be dealt with in accordance with the law. That is what we call, fighting corruption,” he said.

The former President said the effective way to deal with corruption is when the incumbent government impartially deals with its own members who indulge in the activity.

“Many people have stolen money in the Akufo-Addo government, he [President Akufo-Addo] must be firm and deal with all of them irrespective of his relations with them.

“He must not wait until the NDC wins power and come and deal with them,” he stressed.