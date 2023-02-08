Embattled fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, has got her fans green with envy after putting her mansion and luxurious cars on display.

Agradaa was in her elements while making a video on her compound, thus, giving her followers a view of her home and five cars.

The now repented pastor is owner to five cars including a Range Rover, two Mercedes Benz and two Lexus SUVs.

She was captured hopping into one of her unregistered cars while making utterances full of shades.

Agradaa heaped massive praises on herself amid descriptions of herself to be a Reverend, Doctor, a spec too lit to handle, among others.

Her fans have fueled her ego by indicating in her comment section that she is exactly who she thinks she is.

They drummed that she is the best of the best, a classy woman no one can come close to.

Check out video below: