President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that about 20,000 health professionals would be employed when government’s Agenda 111 hospital projects is completed.

The project involves the construction of 111 District Hospitals, regional hospitals and two psychiatric hospitals.

“Once completed, it would provide job opportunities for some 20,000 health professionals and thus enable the Ministry of Health to recruit more doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health professionals,” he said.

Breaking grounds for the construction of the hospitals at Trede, in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said there would also be many indirect jobs for residents in the local economy after the completion of the project.

“For example, for persons who sell food, drinks, and hospital consumables to the hospital, its staff, patients and the visitors,” he noted.

Each hospital will cost 17 million dollars. Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Sunday indicated that “currently, an amount of $100 million has been allocated for the project through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund.”

The project, when completed in 18 months, will deliver to each underserved district, a world-class health facility capable of attending to all major ailments.

Addressing a durbar, the President said making Ghana the centre of excellence for medical care in Africa by 2030, remains his priority and counted on the projects to attain that feat.

He said a consortium comprising some 20 Ghanaian consulting firms made up of architects, civil structural, electrical, mechanical engineers, quantity surveyors, biomedical engineers and other technical teams came together to design the hospitals to reflect the country’s unique domestic requirement.

“I am confident that this important investment will have a positive impact on many lives and livelihoods in the respective communities,” he said.