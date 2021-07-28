Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, on Tuesday, updated Parliament on the progress being made in the investigation of four of the nation’s high profile murders.

They include the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, murder of former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP) J.B. Danquah-Adu and late MP Ekow Hayford.

Ahmed Suale

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Dame said in the case of Mr Suale no docket has been built and presented to the Office of Attorney-General for prosecution since the deceased was killed on 6th January 2019.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale- Murdered

“However, on being appointed Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) paid a courtesy call on me on 29th March 2021. Being concerned about the failure to resolve this and other homicide cases, I enquired about the state of investigations into same. I emphasised to the IGP and his team the need to conclude investigations for action to be taken as soon as practically possible,” he said.

Mr Hussein-Suale, who was with the Tiger Eye Private Investigations, was murdered by an unknown assailant in his vehicle on January 16, 2019, at Madina.

He was part of a team of undercover journalists led by renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck late Wednesday night at Madina in Accra while he was driving home by unidentified men.

The murder came shortly after the Number-12 documentary was released. It also came after the Assin Central MP on live TV incited the public to launch attacks on the journalist. It has since remained unresolved though the government has promised to remain resolute in seeking justice for Mr Hussein-Suale.

Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh

On the murder of the University of Ghana lecturer, Prof Benneh, who was found dead on September 12, Mr Dame said that three suspects were arrested in the course of investigations but the first suspect, James Nana Womba, who is believed to have strangled the deceased to death, died in custody on October 17, 2020.

He revealed that “on May 21, 2021, a bill of indictment was filed to commence the prosecution of the second suspect Ebenezer Kwayisi.

“The third suspect Opambuor Agya Badu Nkwansah was discharged after a study of the docket revealed that he was not at the scene of the crime when the offence was committed, although he was invited by James Womba to assist him to rob the deceased.”

Although he has been discharged, Opambuor Agya Badu Nkwansah is now a witness for the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the second suspect has been charged with abetment of murder contrary to sections 20(1) and 46 of Act 29.

“The prosecution is waiting for the notice of arraignment at the High Court for the trial of the accused. The accused has been remanded into prison custody,” Mr Dame added.

Prof Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjirigano mansion in Accra.

According to his colleague at the Faculty, Dr Poku Adusei, the academic was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago [Thursday], but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident at late Prof Benneh’s death.

Police picked up the body of Prof Benneh who lives alone from his home on Saturday morning.

Joseph Boakye (JB) Danquah

In the case of Mr Danquah-Adu, the Attorney General said that the trial of the accused persons, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu is ongoing in the High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Lydia Osei Marfo.

“The case was pending before the same Court then presided over by Justice Buadi who was later transferred to Ho. While the case was pending before him, an order was made for the 1st accused person (Daniel Asiedu) to be examined by a psychiatrist to ascertain whether he was fit to stand trial. The Psychiatrist concluded that the 1st accused was fit to stand trial.”

The case has been adjourned to the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July 2015 for the Prosecution to call its third witness. In all Prosecution intends to call 9 witnesses, he added.

On February 9, 2016, Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered in his residence at Shaishie, near Legon by robbers.

According to the Attorney-General, the 1st accused managed to scale the fence wall and enter the compound very easily because the security man on duty was fast asleep.

“He entered the bedroom through the window and started rummaging through items in the room. The noise woke the deceased who confronted the 1st accused. They struggled and the 1st accused inflicted several deep stabs into the neck and chest of the deceased until he collapsed and died. He (the 1st accused) also sustained injuries in his palm and on his chest.”

Two of the accused persons were nabbed by the Police following investigations. The accused persons are Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to rob. Asiedu is additionally being held for murder and robbery.

Ekow Hayford

Lastly, the Attorney-General General told Parliament that investigations into the death of the late MP led to the police tracing the MP’s Samsung A50 mobile phone to Aboabo No. 2 in Kumasi.

The police, he said, found the phone with one Nazairu Fudailu Nash who stated that he bought the phone from Alhassan Abubakar Fulani who is a mobile phone repairer for GHS780.00.

“When Alhassan was arrested, he informed the police that he also bought the phone from one Mohammed for GHS650.00. The police could, however, not trace the said Mohammed even though they obtained detailed information about him.”

However, following an operation on May 10, 2021, that led to the death of an armed robber, the police arrested three suspects Jibor Ali, Saadoh Ali and Umaro Sandoh.

“The armed man who was killed was identified as Mohammed who sold the Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford’s mobile phone to Alhassan Abubakar. In the course of interrogation, Jibor Ali informed the police that the three of them together with the deceased Mohammed were involved in the robbery that led to the murder of the MP at Abeadze Dominase on the MankessimAssin Fosu highway on October 9, 2020,” Mr Dame said.

The police after conducting an identification parade to confirm the suspects were the culprits charged them with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit, robbery and robbery in relation to the events that led to the death of Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Mr Dame said that investigations revealed the MP was shot by Mohammed who is now deceased.

Mr Hayford was shot and killed after his car was attacked on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses say the suspected armed robbers numbering about six shot at the MP’s vehicle when his driver attempted to drive away from the robbery scene.

After the car stopped, the driver was shot by the armed robbers to serve as a deterrent to others who might try to escape.

The MP is also alleged to have confirmed his identity to the robbers when asked who the MP of the constituency was. He was then shot twice, resulting in his death.